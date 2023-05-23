IndiGG Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $14,905.36 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

