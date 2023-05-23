Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

INFY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. 2,491,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,736. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

