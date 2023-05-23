Injective Protocol (INJ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.52 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $553.14 million and $53.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00025305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

