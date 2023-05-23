Insider Buying: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Acquires 4,667 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $38,409.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,866,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southland Stock Up 0.8 %

Southland stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,672. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Southland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at $578,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southland Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

