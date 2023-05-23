Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Acquires 40,473 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.62. 1,389,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,296. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.4485981 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

