Insider Buying: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,244. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.