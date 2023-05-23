Insider Buying: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,244. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
