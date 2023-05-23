Insider Selling: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CFO Sells 5,037 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCIGet Rating) CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $283,986.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Mark Harmsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. 64,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,054. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $487.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in HCI Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.