Insider Selling: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CFO Sells 5,037 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $283,986.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Mark Harmsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. 64,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,054. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $487.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in HCI Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

