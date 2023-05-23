Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP Sells 4,637 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 705,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,430. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
