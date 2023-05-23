Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP Sells 4,637 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 705,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,430. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after buying an additional 1,153,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

