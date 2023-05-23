Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.