Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO Sells 5,053 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $40,272.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Lawrence Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuScale Power alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $41,167.70.

NuScale Power Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 2,272,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.