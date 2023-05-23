Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 10,814 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

