Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

INSM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,862. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after acquiring an additional 316,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

