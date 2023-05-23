International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) PT Lowered to GBX 220

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday.

International Distributions Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDS stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 201.20 ($2.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.04. International Distributions Services has a 12-month low of GBX 173.65 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 332 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 874.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

