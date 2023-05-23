Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 5,968 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Asana Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.34. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

