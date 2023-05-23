IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $214.68 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006942 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,447,216,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,447,216,822 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

