Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,872 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

