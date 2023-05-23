iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Forum Private Client Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Forum Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.97. 4,221,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

