iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 106,336 shares.The stock last traded at $73.49 and had previously closed at $73.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

