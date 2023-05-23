iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 254,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 121,199 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $36.61.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,856,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,517,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 144,162 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

