iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Evoke Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $83,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 835,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,242. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

