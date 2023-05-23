iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 897.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,562 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,541 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 808,115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 677,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 513,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

