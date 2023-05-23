iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.39. The company had a trading volume of 237,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,103. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.