iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. 497,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

