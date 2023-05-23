iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. 445,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,873. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

