iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.97. 163,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,240. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.