iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,385,000 after buying an additional 244,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

