iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lowered by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK remained flat at $70.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 79,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

