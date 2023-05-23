iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

