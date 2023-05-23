iShares TIPS Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 40,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 502% compared to the typical volume of 6,641 call options.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 768,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,969. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

