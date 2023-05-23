ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $96.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ITT opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

