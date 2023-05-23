J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $318,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

