Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.24

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 46045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.02 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.2953964 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

