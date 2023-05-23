Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $140,557.12 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,873.12 or 1.00060594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00939229 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,088.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

