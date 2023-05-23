John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

