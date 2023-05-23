John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,000 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 318,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 174.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter purchased 5,909 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,689.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,066.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Third Coast Bancshares news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 5,909 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,689.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,066.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Audrey Duncan bought 2,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,720 shares of company stock worth $449,290 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,708. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

