John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,750 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Origin Bancorp comprises 1.6% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 523.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4,886.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 88,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $936.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.