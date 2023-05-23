JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Position Reduced by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,859,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,838,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSCP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.