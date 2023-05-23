Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,330 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,270 ($15.80) to GBX 1,330 ($16.54) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Goodbody raised shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.72) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.45).

KNOS stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,292 ($16.07). 352,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,303.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.13. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.89).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

