Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$8.32.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$152.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.3063119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

