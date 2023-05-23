Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1,872.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.72 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

