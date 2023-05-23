KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $15.37 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,955,226 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,957,169.87768191. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00896674 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

