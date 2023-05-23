Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Price Performance

KBAL stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 1,701.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.