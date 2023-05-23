Komodo Market Cap Hits $39.42 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.42 million and approximately $793,228.65 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00118625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

