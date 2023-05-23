Komodo Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Komodo has a market cap of $40.24 million and $1.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00118637 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.