KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96.36 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One KonPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $96.36 million and $14.95 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

