Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Sells $2,726,000.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 632,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,658. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

