Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,940. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $2,205,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

