Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.17) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.42) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.94) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.01).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 238.30 ($2.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.63. The company has a market cap of £14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58).

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,980.30). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,980.30). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £285,510.50 ($355,112.56). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,710 shares of company stock valued at $424,878 and sold 328,169 shares valued at $82,318,714. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.