LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Acquires $21,700.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) insider Stefan Galluppi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,714.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,601. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.30.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
