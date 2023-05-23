LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Acquires $21,700.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) insider Stefan Galluppi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,714.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeMD Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,601. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

About LifeMD

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LifeMD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,070,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.