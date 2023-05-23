Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $206.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

